Meet one of the 5,000 Quebec families homeschooling for the first time
The number of Quebec families that are choosing to homeschool this year has nearly doubled, with statistics from last week putting the new total at nearly 10,000 and growing.
Most of the new families, of course, appear to be trying limit risk amid COVID-19 rather than suddenly developing an interest in homeschooling for its own sake.
So who are they, and how are they adjusting to striking out on their own?
CTV followed one local family as it tried to establish a routine and shoulder the kids' full education.
Watch the video above for Iman Kassam's report.
