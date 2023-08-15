Meet the 'Fittest Man on Earth': Montreal man wins international CrossFit Games

Vanessa Lee

CTV National News Reporter

A Montreal man has earned the title of "Fittest Man on Earth" after earning the top spot at the CrossFit Games earlier this month.

"To be called the 'Fittest Man on Earth' is like, there is no one else that beat you this year," Jeffrey Adler told CTV National News.

"In that moment, this is your first, there is nobody better. It's a huge honour honestly."

Adler scored the most points at the international CrossFit Games held in Madison, Wis., at one point lifting as much as 360 pounds.

Encouraged by a paramedic friend to try CrossFit in 2015, Adler says he used a Groupon at the time for his first set of classes.

Then after volunteering at the competition seven years ago, Adler decided he wanted to go for the top. Now, he is a part of games history.

"There is something at being the best at something," he said.

"Like, every year I was just a little bit better and I was like, 'Wow, how much better can I get now'?" he added.

"And then we got a little bit better and it's like, 'Oooh, we can do a little bit more. I know we can do a little bit more.'"

Adler also credits the team around him for the victory including his coach, Caroline Lambray, who is also his fiancée.

"I think she believed in me way before I did in myself," he said.

"Definitely," Lambray said with a laugh. "I think I'm the dreamer of the two."

"I tend to go big or go home," she added. "So as we were doing better and better, it was like well, we might as well. I want to go for the big stage."But this moment has also made history in another way, with Lambray becoming the first female coach to win the games.

"Good is good, right? Great is great. Doesn't matter where it's coming from, male or female. Anybody that puts in the work can do it," she said.

For now, Adler and Lambray plan to enjoy a bit of downtime before the work continues to earn a second title next year.