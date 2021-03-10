Meghan formally complained to ITV about Piers Morgan's comments

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex made a formal complaint to British broadcaster ITV relating to Piers Morgan's comments about her, following the Sussexes' interview with Oprah, CNN has learned.

CNN understands the complaint is about the impact Morgan's comments could have on others and how it could degrade the seriousness of mental health issues. The duchess' complaint did not relate to the personal nature of Morgan's attacks.

Morgan will depart "Good Morning Britain," ITV announced Tuesday.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," ITV said in a short statement. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Earlier in the day, Morgan walked off the "Good Morning Britain" set after he was skewered by a co-host for his criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan following their blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On Monday's edition of "Good Morning Britain," Morgan questioned whether the Duchess was being truthful about having suicidal thoughts. His comments sparked a huge controversy in Britain, and he was rebuked by mental health charity Mind.

CNN Business' Oliver Darcy contributed to this report