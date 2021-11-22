Memorial commemorates Elisapee Pootoogook, as advocates call for more spaces for homeless people

A memorial service was held in Montreal to celebrate the life of an Inuk elder who sought shelter in a downtown construction site and later died.

Elisapee Pootoogook, 61, was found dead Nov. 13 at a condo construction site on René-Lévesque Boulevard and Atwater Avenue near Cabot Square.

Indigenous leaders, friends and supporters gathered at the square to share stories and leave flowers for the woman.

Resilience Montreal and the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal organized the event.

"You need to heal and this is really a really good opportunity for them to come together and share stories and cry," said NWSM executive director Nakuset. "Everyone needs to relieve the trauma somehow."

Pootoogook was described as a charming woman who came to Montreal for medical services from her community in Nunavik.

It is the second time this year that an Indigenous person without a home was found dead in the cold.

In January, Raphael Andre was found in a portable toilet just off Parc Ave.

A warming tent at Cabot Square is named in his honour and is a busy spot overnight.

"We have up to 300 people that come every single night and we only have 16 spots," said Nakuset.

She said it shows there is a major lack of services for the homeless, and advocates say large shelters in the middle of the city are not the answer.

"Smaller, accessible shelters scattered around the city that people can access who are under the influence of alcohol (are needed)," said Resilience Montreal's David Chapman. "The sooner we can get accessible shelters set up around the city will essentially determine how many more memorials we do this winter."

Those who gathered to remember Pootoogook are calling on governments at all levels to take the problem more seriously.

"The dust settles too quickly and sadly we need reminders like this to say ‘we’ll maybe we haven’t spent enough time on this issue in order to find lasting solutions,’" said Assembly of First Nations - Quebec and Labrador regional chief Ghislain Picard.