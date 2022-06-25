iHeartRadio
Memorial Cup: Saint-Jean Sea Dogs defeat Shawinigan Cataractes

image.jpg

William Dufour nearly single-handedly carried the Saint John Sea Dogs to the Memorial Cup final.

Dufour scored four times, and the host team overcame a three-goal deficit to defeat the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-3 on Saturday at TD Station to close out the preliminary round.

More than a month after losing to the Rimouski Oceanic in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) playoffs, which led to the firing of head coach Gordie Dwyer, the Sea Dogs will play for the Canadian Hockey League title on Wednesday.

The Cataractes will play the Hamilton Bulldogs in the semi-finals on Monday. The Mauricie team defeated the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) champions 3-2 on Thursday.

Dufour was the star of the game, firing 15 of his team's 36 shots on goal to help the Sea Dogs defeat the Cataractes.

Jérémie Poirier also scored for the Sea Dogs. Nikolas Hurtubise stopped 26 shots.

Loris Rafanomezantsoa, Olivier Nadeau and William Veillette generated the Cataractes' offense. Antoine Coulombe made 31 saves. 

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 25, 2022. 

