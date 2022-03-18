Memorial held at Montreal CEGEP for victims of Hwy 401 crash

A memorial was held Friday in honor of three Montreal students killed in a crash on Highway 401 in Ontario last weekend.

Classmates of 22-year-old Karanpal Singh, 23-year-old Mohit Chouhan and 23-year-old Pawan Kumar gathered at Canada College, a private CEGEP in downtown Montreal, to pay their respects.

Originally from India, Singh, Chouhan and Kumar were studying business administration at the college.

“The whole community of the college is heartbroken and very sad about this terrible event,” said John-David Couturier, the school’s health director.

Couturier told the students present there were mental health services available to those in need and encouraged them to reach out.

The school has offered to fund the transportation of the bodies to India after learning it would cost the families about $15,000.

It will also cover travel costs for a fourth Canada College student who was seriously injured in the crash.

“Once she recovers, we’re going to also pay to send her back home to be with her family,” Couturier confirmed.