Mercier Bridge between Montreal and Kahnawake lined with Indigenous artwork

Drivers stuck in traffic on the Honore-Mercier Bridge between Montreal and Kahnawake on the South Shore are blessed like few others.

The bridge has lined both spans with work from Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) artists since 2017 when the Jacques-Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI), Mohawk Council of Kahnawake and the Kanien'kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Center unveiled the first series of artworks as part of Canada's 150th anniversary.

The 2023 works include eight artists from Kahnawake, two from Kanesatake and one from Oneida.

Wakenhiióhstha Montour's painting "Behind the Church" is a landscape based on a well-known spot to those in her community. It overlooks the St-Lawrence Seaway behind the St. Francis Xavier Mission Catholic Church.

"Oftentimes, I was reminded of the encroachment of our lands and that there is hardly a space in the village area not influenced or changed by colonization," she told CTV News. "Close to the water is the nearest to my childhood home where I was able to ground myself. Although it's a pretty piece, in a way, it's a reminder of that."

Though pleasing to the eye, Montour wanted to remind those who are not from the community of the history of land appropriation.

"I felt this piece was good to put on the bridge as a reminder that there are people here being displaced and beautiful land being appropriated for the convenience of non-Onkwehon:we [Indigenous]," she said.

Other works include homages to Kanienkehaka ironworkers, the harvest, healing and traditional teachings.

Megan Kanerahtenhàwi Whyte's "She Moves with the Moon" explores Indigenous female identity.

"She stands in flux between two worlds," Whyte wrote in her artist statement. "Her orange shirt reminds her of her ancestors' survival as well as her own from systemic injustice, fuelling her inner fire. She then breathes in spirit, calmed by the stars and the love of Grandmother Moon, who teaches her that cycles are important to growth and regrowth. She is reminded that with multigenerational trauma comes also multigenerational wisdom. This is her journey—and maybe all of ours too."

The JCCBI said the banners should remain installed until the end of October when they are taken down for the winter.