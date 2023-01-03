iHeartRadio
Messy mix: Snow, ice pellets, freezing rain in forecast for southern Quebec


A messy mix of winter weather is in the forecast for the next few days across southern Quebec and it could make travel conditions difficult in spots.

The forecast calls for a risk of freezing rain overnight Tuesday in the Montreal, Outaouais, Vaudreuil and Richelieu regions.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as a system could bring freezing rain with ice pellets to the southernmost regions of the province, including Vaudreuil, Monteregie and the Eastern Townships, overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

These pellets could create a significant accumulation of ice, making roads and sidewalks slippery, Environment Canada warns.

North of there, from Témiscamingue towards Montreal and into the Beauce, the forecast is calling for snow and ice pellets approaching 15 centimetres total. That mix of precipitation is expected to start on Wednesday night and gradually diminish the following day.

Rush hour on Thursday could be tricky in some areas, though Environment Canada said there is still a lot of uncertainty about how the system will develop.

 

