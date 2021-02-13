iHeartRadio
Mete back in the Habs lineup as the Canadiens hope to knock off league-leading Leafs

Vancouver Canucks left wing Antoine Roussel (26) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) as Canucks centre Jay Beagle (83) and Canadiens defenceman Victor Mete (53) look on during second period NHL hockey action Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Defenceman Victor Mete will return to the Montreal Canadiens' lineup on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Brett Kulak will, as a result, not be in uniform.

Habs Head coach Claude Julien said he has not yet made a decision regarding possible changes on the attacking side.

Claude Julien confirme que Victor Mete prendra la place de Brett Kulak en défense, ce soir. Carey Price sera devant le filet.

Claude Julien confirms that Victor Mete will take Brett Kulak's place in the lineup tonight and Carey Price will get the start in goal.#GoHabsGo

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 13, 2021

Carey Price will be back in goal after giving way to Jake Allen on Thursday who played in a 3-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Mete has played two games this season and has yet to collect a point. He has a plus/minus of minus-2.

Kulak has collected three assists in 13 games and has a plus-3 differential.

The Canadiens (8-4-2) lost 4-2 to the Maple Leafs (11-2-1) Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. Price was then in net.

Price is 4-2-2 this season, with a goals-against-average of 2.84 and save percentage of .896.

The Habs have scored just six goals in their last four outings and won only one of those games (1-3-0).

The league-leading Leafs have collected at least one point in their last nine games (8-0-1).

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021.  

