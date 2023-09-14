iHeartRadio
Meth, coke, cash and guns seized in series of Quebec raids


A pouch containing crystallized methamphetamine and a homemade pipe are shown in this file photo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt York

A multi-force police operation in Quebec resulted in over 40 vehicle and residence searches beginning Thursday morning.

Police say the operation stems from an investigation that began in May 2022.

"The operation is an investigative phase with the ultimate aim of putting an end to the activities of an active criminal network with alleged links to the Hells Angels," a news release from the ERM (l'escouade regionale mixte) Mauricie. "This network is involved in the trafficking and distribution of high-volume narcotics (methamphetamine and cocaine)."

Quebec provincial police, partnering with RCMP, Montreal police, Ontario Provincial Police and officers in Trois-Rivieres, conducted 25 premises searches and 18 vehicle searches on Thursday in the Mauricie region of the province.

Officers seized the following:

  • 2,500 methamphetamine tablets
  • Two kilograms of cocaine
  • 2,000 grams of psilocybin
  • Four firearms, one fake firearm and ammunition
  • Two air guns
  • Two brass knuckles
  • 10 vehicles
  • Over $390,000 in cash.

The searches and seizures took place in Wôlinak, Shawinigan, Louiseville, Trois-Rivières, L'Assomption, L'Épiphanie, Repentigny, Terrebonne and Montreal.

Police are continuing the investigation and are promising a more exhaustive report of all searches and seizures made over the summer. 

