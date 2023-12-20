iHeartRadio
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Metro accuses Loblaw of falsely implicating it in bread price-fixing scheme


A Metro store in Toronto and a Loblaws store in Montreal are seen in this composite image. (The Canadian Press)

In new court filings, Metro Inc. is accusing Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company of conspiring to implicate Metro in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme.

Metro has submitted a statement of defence and crossclaim in Ontario Superior Court, responding to a class-action lawsuit that implicates it and several other grocers in the alleged conspiracy.

The grocer denies being involved in bread price-fixing, which is also the subject of a federal Competition Bureau investigation.

Loblaw said the allegations by Metro are ridiculous and untrue.

Bakery supplier Canada Bread Co. recently filed its own statement of defence in the class-action suit, in which it denied participating in a wide-ranging conspiracy to fix the price of bread.

In June, Canada Bread admitted to four counts of price-fixing under the Competition Act and was fined $50 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.

12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*