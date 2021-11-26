iHeartRadio
Metro service resumes after 'unauthorized person' on the tracks delays service

image.jpg

Metro riders in Montreal were delayed Friday because of an unauthorized person on the tracks, according to the STM.

Service has since resumed, though the STM says some passengers will still experience delays through Friday evening. 

The transit network sent out their first alert to riders at around 2:30 p.m. announcing a significant delay on the Green Line between Berri-UQAM and Honoré-Beaugrand stations. 

A special bus route was set up to take passengers to-and-from destinations where metro service had stopped. 

Regular service resumed at around 4:50 p.m.

[Ongoing disruption] ��⚠️�� A special bus service is running between Berri-UQAM and Honoré-Beaugrand métro stations.

You can find the stops of these buses on the neighbourhood plans.

https://t.co/7D0zQRBjIS pic.twitter.com/zNXbF66Wi0

— Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) November 26, 2021
12

