iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Mexican boxer hospitalized after match with Quebec fighter has died of her injuries

image.jpg

Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata succumbed to her injuries today following an Aug. 28 boxing match which left her hospitalized.

The athlete was just 18 years old.

“It is with great sadness and torment that we learned, from a representative of her family, that Jeanette Zacarias Zapata passed away this afternoon at 3:45,” reads a statement shared by Yvon Michel on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/aO36pM6JXW

— Yvon Michel (@yvonmichelGYM) September 3, 2021

Michel is the president of Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM), the organizers of the match that Zapata was injured in.

The boxer was rushed to the ICU after she was knocked out by Quebec’s Marie-Pier Houle. There, she was put in a medically-induced coma to relax her body and brain.

According to the statement, Zapata died a few days later with her husband Jovanni Martinez by her side.

Competitor Marie-Pier Houle was reportedly devastated in the aftermath of last week’s match. She has yet to make a statement since the announcement of Zapata’s passing.

In the moments leading up to the knockout, the referee did not interfere.

GYM said they will make no further comment in the immediate future.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error