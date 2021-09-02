Mexican boxer hospitalized after match with Quebec fighter has died of her injuries

Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata succumbed to her injuries today following an Aug. 28 boxing match which left her hospitalized.

The athlete was just 18 years old.

“It is with great sadness and torment that we learned, from a representative of her family, that Jeanette Zacarias Zapata passed away this afternoon at 3:45,” reads a statement shared by Yvon Michel on Twitter.

Michel is the president of Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM), the organizers of the match that Zapata was injured in.

The boxer was rushed to the ICU after she was knocked out by Quebec’s Marie-Pier Houle. There, she was put in a medically-induced coma to relax her body and brain.

According to the statement, Zapata died a few days later with her husband Jovanni Martinez by her side.

Competitor Marie-Pier Houle was reportedly devastated in the aftermath of last week’s match. She has yet to make a statement since the announcement of Zapata’s passing.

In the moments leading up to the knockout, the referee did not interfere.

GYM said they will make no further comment in the immediate future.