Michel Cote to be posthumously inducted into the National Order of Quebec


Michel Cote takes the Prix Jutra-Hommage 2013 at the 15th annual Jutra award ceremony in Montreal that recognizes talent and achievement in Quebec's feature film industry on Sunday March 17, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

The CAQ government will soon honour the memory of actor Michel Cote, who died on Monday at the age of 72.

He will be posthumously named a Knight of the National Order of Quebec on June 21.

Premier Francois Legault confirmed the news Tuesday during a press scrum at the National Assembly.

He added that the government was in discussion with the family about other ways to commemorate his contribution to Quebec culture.

Born in 1950 in Alma, Lac-Saint-Jean, Cote had a long career in theatre and film.

He starred in the play 'Broue' more than 3,300 times over 38 years.

His extensive filmography includes 'Cruising Bar' and 'C.R.A.Z.Y..'

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 30, 2023.

