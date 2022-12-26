Mid-week thaw coming to southern Quebec, thousands still without power

A blowing snow advisory for parts of southern Quebec, including Montreal, ended overnight. Now, Quebecers in several regions will see a mid-week thaw as temperatures soar.

In Montreal, residents woke up to calmer skies Monday morning with temperatures around -8 C. As the next holiday weekend approaches, it will heat up drastically.

The high for New Year's Eve, on Saturday, is 8 C and 6 C the following day. Thursday's forecast is calling for a high of 5 C and Friday will be a touch warmer, at 7 C.

A few flurries are expected to start the week, but by the end of it the snow will turn to rain as the mercury rises above the freezing mark.

The normal high for this time of year in Montreal is -5 C.

Other regions will also experience warmer temperatures, with highs reaching 10 C in Sherbrooke, 7 C in Quebec City, 6 C in Gatineau, and 4 C in Saguenay, Rimouski and Charlevoix, and Gaspé.

A man shovels his car out of a street parking space as a major storm hits Eastern Canada on Friday, December 23, 2022 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

SEVERAL THOUSAND STILL WITHOUT POWER

By early Monday morning, more than 70,000 customers across Quebec were still without power, according to Hydro-Quebec. The regions with the most blackouts are the Quebec City area and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

Hydro-Quebec said in a notice to its customers on Christmas morning that "the worst of the weather even is behind us" and that most of the power outages that remain affect small pockets of the population, which leads to longer wait times for the blackouts to be resolved. The notice said crews are working "day and night" to restore people's electricity in 2,000 locations province-wide.

"Certain sites are located in remote areas, and repairs, which can be lengthy, may only restore service to a small number of customers," the power utility said.

"Please note that the service restoration times shown on the map are approximate, and may vary due to the number of outages and the kind of damage. Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible."

Hydro-Quebec said on Twitter that in some locations, crews can be called to fix power lines but then be dispatched to another location that is considered a priority or an emergency.

A Christmas Eve train derailment is also continuing to wreak havoc on holiday travel plans in Ontario and Quebec.

After cancelling all Christmas Day trains on its Toronto-Ottawa and Toronto-Montreal routes, Via Rail tweeted Sunday evening that it was also cancelling all Boxing Day trains on the corridors due to the ongoing complications.

With files from The Canadian Press