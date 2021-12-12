Mikael Kingsbury bounces back and triumphs in the dual freestyle event

After a difficult Saturday, Quebec's Mikael Kingsbury bounced back in style and emerged victorious in the dual moguls event at the Freestyle Skiing World Cup on Sunday in Idre Fjall, Sweden.

In the grand final, the Deux-Montagnes skier defeated Japan's Ikuma Horishima, winner of the individual event held on Saturday at the same venue.

First dual moguls comp of the season is in the books with Perrine Laffont ���� and Mikael Kingsbury ���� taking top spots to wrap up two days of thrilling moguls action here in Idre! �� #dualmoguls pic.twitter.com/ixnJ4I4RmZ

Sweden's Ludvig Fjallstrom placed third after dominating his compatriot Oskar Elofsson in the small final.

Kingsbury placed second in the qualifying round with a score of 83.45, behind France's Benjamin Cavet (83.61).

In the elimination round, Kingsbury first defeated Martin Suire of France in the round of 16, before eliminating Bradley Wilson of the United States in the next round.

In the semifinals, Kingsbury got the better of Elofsson.

In the women's event, sisters Justine and Chloé Dufour-Lapointe were eliminated in the round of 16 against Japan's Rino Yanagimoto and France's Perrine Laffont, respectively.

Justine placed 11th and Chloé 13th.

Sofiane Gagnon from British Columbia advanced to the quarter-final round after defeating Anastasiia Smirnova of Russia.

She fell to Laffont in the quarterfinals and finished the competition in seventh place.

Laffont won the grand final over Yanagimoto.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 12, 2021.