Mike Hoffman frustrated with 1-game suspension for Bruin in social media video

Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman took to social media Friday to vent his frustration with a decision by the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

"So I've gotten a two-game suspension for cross-checking a guy in the back of the helmet. A full-blown intentional cross-check to the face? One game. Hmm," a bloody-chinned Hoffman says in a video shared online.

Hoffman is referring to the one-game suspension given to Boston Bruins winger A.J. Greer, who cross-checked Hoffman in the face during the first period of the Bruins-Canadiens game Thursday night.

Mike Hoffman comments on A.J. Greer’s one-game suspension



��: @MHoffy68 pic.twitter.com/2lTiFYaqq2

The incident occurred after the players slashed each other's sticks leading up to a faceoff.

Greer was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct. Hoffman was able to complete the game sporting a bloodied face and a mask covering the injured area.

In addition to the suspension, Greer will forfeit US$4,121.62 in salary.

The Canadiens lost the game 4-2.

With files from The Canadian Press.