Mike Hoffman frustrated with 1-game suspension for Bruin in social media video


In a video posted to social media, Habs forward Mike Hoffman expressed frustration with the one-game suspension of Bruins winger A.J. Greer, who cross-checked Hoffman in the face during a game on March 23, 2023. (Mike Hoffman/TSN)

Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman took to social media Friday to vent his frustration with a decision by the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

"So I've gotten a two-game suspension for cross-checking a guy in the back of the helmet. A full-blown intentional cross-check to the face? One game. Hmm," a bloody-chinned Hoffman says in a video shared online.

Hoffman is referring to the one-game suspension given to Boston Bruins winger A.J. Greer, who cross-checked Hoffman in the face during the first period of the Bruins-Canadiens game Thursday night.

Mike Hoffman comments on A.J. Greer’s one-game suspension

��: @MHoffy68 pic.twitter.com/2lTiFYaqq2

— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 25, 2023

The incident occurred after the players slashed each other's sticks leading up to a faceoff.

Greer was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct. Hoffman was able to complete the game sporting a bloodied face and a mask covering the injured area.

In addition to the suspension, Greer will forfeit US$4,121.62 in salary.

The Canadiens lost the game 4-2.

With files from The Canadian Press.

