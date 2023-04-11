Millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles seized at Port of Montreal for the second time in less than a month

Dozens of stolen vehicles worth $2.6 million were seized at the Port of Montreal on Monday in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Montreal police (SPVM) say 53 vehicles, mostly luxury SUVs and pickup trucks, were recovered at the Port on the Saint-Lawrence River.

The operation led by Canada Border Services Agency also involved Montreal police, The Montreal Port Authority and the Equity Association.

The stolen vehicles were intended to be sold abroad, say police.

The seizure comes less than three weeks after seventeen vehicles worth about $1 million were recovered from the Port. So far in 2023, police say 252 vehicles have been seized there.

The majority originated from Ontario, and about a quarter came from different regions of Quebec, less than half of those from Montreal.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the stolen vehicles is asked to contact police or submit an anonymous tip through Info-Crime Montreal.