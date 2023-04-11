iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles seized at Port of Montreal for the second time in less than a month


image.jpg

Dozens of stolen vehicles worth $2.6 million were seized at the Port of Montreal on Monday in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Montreal police (SPVM) say 53 vehicles, mostly luxury SUVs and pickup trucks, were recovered at the Port on the Saint-Lawrence River.

The operation led by Canada Border Services Agency also involved Montreal police, The Montreal Port Authority and the Equity Association.

The stolen vehicles were intended to be sold abroad, say police.

The seizure comes less than three weeks after seventeen vehicles worth about $1 million were recovered from the Port. So far in 2023, police say 252 vehicles have been seized there.

The majority originated from Ontario, and about a quarter came from different regions of Quebec, less than half of those from Montreal.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the stolen vehicles is asked to contact police or submit an anonymous tip through Info-Crime Montreal.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*