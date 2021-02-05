MindGeek executives testify before ethics committee following allegations of illegal content on Pornhub

Mindgeek co-founders David Marmorstein Tassillo, Feras Antoon testified in front of the federal ethics committee, following several allegations of child pornography hosted on their flagship website PornHub.

“We're trying to create a safe environment for people to consume adult content, and we understand there are people out there that are trying to misuse these platforms,” said Tassillo, who responded to questioning for two hours on Friday.

On Monday, a young woman testified that she fell into a spiral of depression, drug use and self-harm after giving in to her boyfriend's demands she send him a naked video of herself in Grade 7.

She alleged that video ended up on Pornhub and has since proven impossible to scrub from the internet.

The woman, Serena Fleites, testified that Pornhub took more than a week to respond to her request to take down the video, and weeks more to actually remove it.

Days later, she alleged, the video resurfaced on the Montreal-based adult-video platform.

Fleites' words, which drew tears from several MPs, follow a class-action case launched in Quebec by an Ontario resident that alleges MindGeek has profited off of child sexual abuse material and non-consensual content since 2007.

In December, PornHub announced it would remove all ‘unverified’ content from the site. Tassillo says the company has worked to integrate new technology and moderators to prevent unauthorized content on the site.

But, lawmakers say it’s not doing enough.

“You (MindGeek) are not protecting our Canadian teenagers who get caught in this situation where their lives are turned upside down,” said Quebec MP Jacques Gourde.

“If you have just a modicum of ethics, use it.”

This is a developing story that will be updated. With files from the Canadian Press.