Minimum wage in Quebec to increase to $13.10 as of May 1

The minimum wage in Quebec will be increasing by 60 cents as of May 1, to reach $13.10, the provincial government announced on Wednesday.

This 4.8 per cent increase will make it possible to reach the target ratio of 50 per cent between the general minimum wage rate and the average hourly wage for 2020-21, the government said.

The minimum wage for employees who receive tips, like service workers, will be raised to $10.45 an hour, representing an increase of 40 cents.

The wage for employees who pick raspberries and strawberries will be $3.89 and $1.04 per kilogram, respectively. That’s an 18-cent increase for raspberries and a five-cent increase for strawberries.

Jean Boulet, the minister of labour, employment and social solidarity, says these changes will benefit 409,100 people in Quebec, 235,700 of which are women. Boulet also thinks this gesture will help Quebec’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020.