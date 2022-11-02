Minnesota Wild outscore Montreal Canadiens 4-1

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Wild to a win over the Canadiens.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal.

Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for the season. He has scored four times in the last four games. Joel Eriksson Ek had a pair of assists for the Wild.

Nick Suzuki scored a power-play goal in the third period and Jake Allen stopped 27 shots for Montreal, which had won two straight to start a four-game trip.

This report by the Associated Press was first published on Nov. 1, 2022.