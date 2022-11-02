iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Minnesota Wild outscore Montreal Canadiens 4-1


Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard (58), left, and right wing Cole Caufield (22) follow the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Wild to a win over the Canadiens.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal.

Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for the season. He has scored four times in the last four games. Joel Eriksson Ek had a pair of assists for the Wild.

Nick Suzuki scored a power-play goal in the third period and Jake Allen stopped 27 shots for Montreal, which had won two straight to start a four-game trip.

This report by the Associated Press was first published on Nov. 1, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*