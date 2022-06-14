iHeartRadio
Minor arrested for dangerous driving after crash kills man north of Montreal

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A teenage boy was arrested for dangerous driving after another driver was killed Monday evening in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

Police officers from the Matawinie MRC were called around 5:30 p.m. concerning a collision on Lac Morgan Road, near Bélair Road, in Rawdon, Que., about an hour north of Montreal.

According to the first information, the collision occurred when a vehicle was trying to pass in the opposite lane.

"A 38-year-old driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries where he was unfortunately pronounced dead," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus Champagne.

Police arrested the minor driver who was trying to pass for dangerous driving causing death. He was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

It is not known at this time if the driver was impaired.

SQ investigators and re-enactors were on scene to determine the cause and circumstances of the accident.

An investigation is underway.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 14, 2022. 

