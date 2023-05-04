Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school

A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year.

In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.

One parent who spoke to CTV on March 20 said the community was calling on “all the staff, from principals down to aides” to take swift action on allegations from female students.

"There have been boys and girls who have been sexually harassed at the school," said a student who was also at the demonstration and did not want to be identified.

At the time, Eastern Townships School Board President Michael Murray said the administration and police were taking the allegations “very, very seriously.”

Cowansville is located in Quebec’s Eastern Townships region.

CHARGES LAID

Quebec’s prosecutor confirmed Thursday that a young suspect first appeared before a judge on March 28, and that they are also in detention for another case.

The charges include harassment, assault, forcible confinement, four counts of attempted sexual assault, and three counts of sexual interference.

Details on the identity of the accused are subject to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which protects the identities of minors accused of crimes.

They are due back in court on May 30.

PROVINCE INVESTIGATING ‘MULTIPLE’ ALLEGATIONS ACROSS EDUCATION SECTOR

Shortly after the allegations surfaced in March, Quebec’s Education Minister Bernard Drainville announced a wide-ranging investigation into "multiple denunciations and allegations of misconduct of a sexual nature or inappropriate behaviour” in the province’s schools.

Chairperson Murray welcomed news of the investigation, adding any allegations of misconduct “merits looking into.”

The investigation received support from the Liberals, but Quebec Solidaire asked the minister to take the initiative further.

Days ago, Quebec Solidaire MNA Ruba Ghazal tabled a framework aiming to protect Quebec primary and secondary students from sexual violence.

While a framework prevention law has existed for CEGEPs and universities since 2017, primary and secondary schools had been left out.

Bill 397 calls for the adoption of a policy to prevent and combat sexual violence in all institutions, from preschool to high school, including vocational training and adult education centers.

That policy would need to include prevention and awareness measures, mandatory annual training, and a detailed complaint process.

The Quebec Liberal Party and the Parti Quebecois have voiced their support for the plan.