Minor in critical condition after report of drowning in Montreal North

A minor was rushed to hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after paramedics were called to a report of a drowning in Montreal North.

Paramedics received a 911 call at around 7 p.m. and responded to a home near the corner of Allard Avenue and Langelier Boulevard.

Urgences-sante spokesperson Benjamin Dansereau said paramedics treated the individual at the scene with the assistance of police and firefighters before the patient was sent to hospital.

Few other details, including the age of the minor, have been released.