Minor injuries after STM bus collides with garbage truck in Ville-Emard


THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Multiple passengers were sent to hospital with minor injuries Thursday after an STM bus collided with a garbage truck in Montreal's Ville-Emard neighbourhood.

The bus driver was heading south on Jolicoeur Street at around 11:00 a.m. when it collided with the truck, which was turning west onto Laurendeau Street.

The drivers, a man in his 50s and another in his 40s, were not injured. According to Montreal police (SPVM), a "few" passengers sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospital.

It's the second incident involving an STM bus on Thursday. Around the same time, a bus driver lost control of his vehicle and veered onto the sidewalk in Cote-Saint-Luc, possibly because of a heart attack. 

The driver, a man in his 60s, was hospitalized. There were no other injuries.  

