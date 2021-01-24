iHeartRadio
-17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Minor killed on ATV after collision with a pick up truck in Quebec

A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A young person driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) died following a collision with a pickup truck, early Saturday afternoon, in Degelis, Quebec in the Bas-Saint-Laurent.

The victim, who is a minor, was on a snow-covered forest road, near Rang Baseley, in the municipality about an hour south of Riviere-du-Loup.

The young driver, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, allegedly skidded for some reason while at the top of a small hill. The truck driving in the other direction could avoid the ATV, said the Surete du Quebec, which was called to the scene around 1:15 p.m.

A collision scene investigator went to the scene to determine the cause and circumstances of the accident.

The victim was seriously injured as a result of the impact and taken to hospital in critical condition.

The three people in the truck were also taken to a hospital for prevention. They did not suffer any apparent injuries.

A witness to the event was also taken to hospital after suffering from nervous shock.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2021. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error