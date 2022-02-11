Minor road closures expected this weekend in Montreal

Those driving on the weekend should take note that there will be a handful of road closures involving some major exits and roads, and some overnight roadwork scheduled for the La Fontaine Tunnel.

GUY STREET EXIT

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 p.m., the Guy St. exit (3) off the Ville-Marie Expressway (Route-136) will be closed.

NOTRE-DAME STREET EAST

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., Notre-Dame St. East will be closed in both directions between Dickson St. and Pie-IX Blvd.

LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

There will be partial night-time closures on Highway 25 (including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel) and Highway 20 in Longueuil in Boucherville (see map).

All work may be cancelled due to weather. For more information and detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.