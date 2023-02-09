Minors among those arrested for alleged attempted murder, armed assault in Montreal

Montreal police have arrested four suspects between the ages of 16 and 18 in alleged connection to an armed assault and attempted murder last fall.

On Sept. 9, 2022, shortly before 9 p.m., a group of people chased and assaulted two victims near the corner of Mousseau and Chaumont avenues in Montreal’s Anjou borough.

Montreal police say the assailants used pepper spray, extending batons, and a machete, among other things, to assault the victims.

The assault continued at a business near Chaumont Ave. and Roi-Rene Blvd., police say, before the suspects fled in two vehicles.

Three of the suspects arrested were minors. Police carried out the arrests Wednesday morning at the suspects’ residences, and they appeared in youth court later that afternoon.

They are facing charges of assault with a weapon, attempted murder, robbery and carrying a weapon for dangerous purposes.

A fourth suspect, 18, was arrested a few hours later, and will be tried as an adult.