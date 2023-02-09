iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Minors among those arrested for alleged attempted murder, armed assault in Montreal


A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal police have arrested four suspects between the ages of 16 and 18 in alleged connection to an armed assault and attempted murder last fall.

On Sept. 9, 2022, shortly before 9 p.m., a group of people chased and assaulted two victims near the corner of Mousseau and Chaumont avenues in Montreal’s Anjou borough.

Montreal police say the assailants used pepper spray, extending batons, and a machete, among other things, to assault the victims.

The assault continued at a business near Chaumont Ave. and Roi-Rene Blvd., police say, before the suspects fled in two vehicles.

Three of the suspects arrested were minors. Police carried out the arrests Wednesday morning at the suspects’ residences, and they appeared in youth court later that afternoon.

They are facing charges of assault with a weapon, attempted murder, robbery and carrying a weapon for dangerous purposes.

A fourth suspect, 18, was arrested a few hours later, and will be tried as an adult. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*