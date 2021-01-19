iHeartRadio
-11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Mirabel man thanks healthcare workers by clearing snow off 150 cars parked in hospital lot

image.jpg

Many Montrealers were clearing piles of snow off their cars this weekend, but a Mirable man managed to turn that chore into a good deed on Saturday morning.

Donald Hargray, a 65-year-old retiree, decided to thank healthcare workers at Ste-Justine Hospital by digging the snow off dozens of cars in the hospital's parking lot.

Hargray said he has an appreciation for hospital workers' hard work, as he had a kidney stone removed at the hospital years ago and his daughter now works as a nurse.

In total, he cleared the snow off 150 cars between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., returning on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning as the snowstorm continued.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error