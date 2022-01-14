iHeartRadio
Missing 15-year-old girl from Laval may be in Toronto, police say

Laval police (SPL) are looking for 15-year-old Ghita Ammari who was last seen at her home Dec. 11, 2021, and she may be in Toronto. SOURCE: SPL

Laval police (SPL) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who may be in Toronto and in danger.

The SPL said in a news release that Ghita Ammari left her home Dec. 11 and has not returned.

"Because of her age and bad company, authorities fear for her safety," the SPL said.

Le SPL est toujours à la recherche de Ghita Ammari, âgée de 15 ans. L’enquête démontre qu’elle pourrait possiblement se trouver sur le territoire de Toronto.

She speaks French and is around five feet six inches tall, weighing approximately 132 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and her right nostril is pierced.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call the SPL's info line at 450-662-4636 or dial 911 and note the file LVL 211211-067. 

