Missing 15-year-old Montreal boy was last seen in early February, may be in danger

image.jpeg

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to look for a 15-year-old boy they say may be in danger -- and who hasn't been seen in two-and-a-half months.

Christopher Ferreyra was last seen on Feb. 8 in his home borough of Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie. His family is worried about his safety.

He's described as five foot seven and 131 pounds, with black eyes and hair.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur trim around the hood, dark pants and black boots.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to call 911 or to contact their local police station.

