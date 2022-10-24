iHeartRadio
Missing 21-year-old man found safe: Quebec police


Oliver Benoit, 21, was last seen walking his dog in Saint-Donat, Que., and his family fears for his safety. SOURCE: SQ

A young man who went missing in Saint-Donat, Que. has been found, according to provincial police (SQ).

21-year-old Oliver Benoit was located "safe and sound" in a wooded area near Lac Croche in Saint-Donat, an SQ press release states.

Benoit had been missing since Friday, Oct. 21 after taking his pug for a walk.

SQ officers had combed the area atop ATVs and horses, on foot and by helicopter over the weekend, while locals were also called upon to aid in the search. 

Le jeune homme de 21 ans a été retrouvé sain et sauf à St-Donat près du Lac croche. Son état de santé sera évalué par mesure préventive.

Merci de vos partages.

— SQ Ouest (@Surete_Ouest) October 24, 2022
