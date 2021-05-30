iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Missing 74-year-old fisherman found safe and sound

A Surete du Quebec helicopter sits on a dock in Lac-Megantic.

A septuagenarian who went missing on Saturday while fishing has been found safe and sound.

At noon on Sunday, a Surete du Quebec helicopter located the stuck vehicle of Donat Picard, a 74-year-old man from La Sarre.

Picard was last seen on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. while going fishing in the Villebois area.

The SQ helicopter had been called in to help with the search due to the size of the area in which Picard was missing in. 

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 30, 2021. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error