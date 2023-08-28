Missing 85-year-old Pierrefonds man found dead in wooded area

Montreal police say they have found the body of a missing 85-year-old Pierrefonds man.

Makram Ebeid had been missing since Aug. 24.

On the weekend, Montreal police intensified their search for the man, asking the public, especially those living in Pierrefonds and Dollard-des-Ormeaux, to check their backyards, sheds, balconies, vehicles, swimming pools and other spots for signs of Ebeid.

On Montreal, officers confirm they found the man’s body in a wooded area in Pierrefonds. It is not considered a criminal act, police said.