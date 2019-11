Missing Laval 16-year-old has been found

A missing 16-year-old has been found, Laval police said.

The youth was reported missing Friday. They had last been seen Thursday.

Late Friday evening, Laval police said the youth had been found.

[Disparue retrouvée] Le Service de police de Laval confirme qu'Océane Lachapelle-Cordeiro, âgée de 16 ans, vient d'être retrouvée en bonne santé sur la rive-nord. Merci pour tous vos partages! pic.twitter.com/PpTQ75zIvp

