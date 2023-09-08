Missing man and woman in their 80s last seen in Longueuil

Longueuil police are asking for the public's help locating a man and woman in their 80s who have been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Édith Dea Landry, 84, and Gérard Filion, 89, were last seen around 3:4 p.m. in Longueuil.

Landry is white with brown hair and green eyes and stands at 4'11".

Filion is white with white hair and gray/blue eyes, standing at 6'. Police note that he drives a brown 2018 Kia Sorento with the license plate Y53 NKZ.

Both Landry and Filion have cognitive issues, police say. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.