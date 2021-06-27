iHeartRadio
Missing man found dead at motorcycle crash scene near Quebec City

Surete du Quebec

A man who was reported missing was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle accident in Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region near Quebec City.

The Surete du Quebec reported that he was found lifeless around 11 p.m. Saturday night in a ditch along Bellevue St. (Highway 171).

The victim is 28-year-old Dave Roy O'connor from the neighbouring municipality of Saint-Gilles.

Police say preliminary findings indicate that he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve at a location where the speed limit is 90 km/h.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 27, 2021.

