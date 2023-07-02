iHeartRadio
Missing man returns to psychiatric hospital on his own: Montreal police


Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

The man who went missing from a psychiatric hospital was found around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Montreal police (SPVM) say.

Oumar Sylla, 31, was reported missing on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Institut national de psychiatrie légale Philippe-Pinel following an authorized outing.

At the time, police said he could be violent when under the influence.

In a press release Sunday, the SPVM confirmed that Sylla returned "of his own accord" to the psychiatric institute, where he is under legal custody.  

