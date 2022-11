Quebec coroner Gehane Kamel has released her final recommendations to police, the health care system and schools four years after officers shot and killed 17-year-old Riley Fairholm, who called 911 on himself. Fairholm placed the call early in the morning July 25, 2018 – he told police to watch for an armed male, shorter than six feet tall, dressed in black and carrying a backpack. About 20 minutes later, six officers descended on Fairholm in the parking lot of an abandoned restaurant in Lac-Brome, Que.