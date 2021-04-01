Missing Quebec woman's car found in Trois-Rivieres, 57-year-old woman still missing

The vehicle of a woman reported missing since last week, in Victoriaville, was found Wednesday in Trois-Rivieres.

Solange Bergeron, 57, is still missing.

A citizen noticed the woman's car in the Laviolette Park parking lot, near the bridge, and contacted the police. The police were quickly able to confirm that it was indeed the Victoria woman's vehicle.

A ground search by the Trois-Rivières police did not uncover any other clues to solve the case.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) also deployed its helicopter to the shores of the St. Lawrence River late this morning.

SQ investigators believe that the woman may have fallen into the river. The divers spent part of the day on site yesterday and will be back this morning.

Bergeron's relatives were also present during the day and were met by police. Police officers continued the sweep during the night.

The last time the woman was seen, she was in the Gendron Street area in Victoriaville.