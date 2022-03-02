Missing toddler of Quebec homicide victim found in Ontario

A missing 18-month-old from Quebec and his mother have been found safe and sound in northern Ontario.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the child was located in Hagar, Ont., a small community between North Bay and Sudbury, with two adults -- his mother and another person that was not identified.

The SQ states its officers located the woman's missing vehicle at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and notified Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), who secured the child at 10:45 p.m.

The force had asked the public for help on Wednesday, at the request of Youth Protection (DPJ), to find the mother and son after the 32-year-old suddenly left her home in Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury over the weekend.

The toddler's mother is the ex-spouse of a 41-year-old man who was violently killed in his Saint-Isidore home, in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region, sometime between Feb. 13 and 14.

She has legal custody of the child.

The man's death marks the first homicide of the year in Chaudière-Appalaches.

The SQ has not publicly made a link between the missing family and the man's death.