iHeartRadio
10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Missing Valcartier military drone could be somewhere in Quebec City

RAVEN-B drone (AeroVironment)

The Valcartier military base misplaced a drone this week, which may be on private property in the Quebec City area.

The location of the unmanned aircraft system is unknown at this time, 2nd Canadian Division Support Base (2 CDSB) Valcartier said Friday in a news release.

The military base said it has reason to believe the drone could be "on civilian land" within the Quebec City region.

The RAVEN-B drone suffered technical problems during training in the Valcartier base areas earlier this week, according to the release.

The military base said it's continuing its search for the drone, and is asking people in the Quebec City area to get in touch if the aircraft is found.

Officials say the aircraft poses no danger to the public.

The RAVEN-B has a wingspan of 1.4 metres and a length of 0.9 metres, according to the military base.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 17, 2022.

 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*