Missing woman, 80, last seen in Saint-Leonard


Eliana Caviedes Madrid was last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. at her home in Saint-Leonard (image: Montreal police handout)

Montreal police are requesting help form the public to find a missing 80-year-old woman.

Eliana Caviedes Madrid was last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. at her home in Saint-Leonard. Her family is worried about her health and safety.

Police describe Caviedes Madrid as a Hispanic woman who stands 130 cm (4'3'') tall and weighs 50 kg (110 lbs). She has white hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a dark grey wool sweater with three buttons, a dark knee-length skirt, brown shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to call 911 or contact their local police station.

