Mistrial declared in Chez Cora president kidnapping case

The jury in the Chez Cora kidnapping case has been unable to reach a verdict, resulting in a mistrial for the accused, Paul Zaidan.

Judge François Dadour ordered the mistrial at the Laval courthouse Friday after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision after seven days.

Zaidan owned a Chez Cora franchise on Nuns' Island that failed. He was charged with kidnapping and forcible confinement of Chez Cora president Nicolas Tsouflidis, who was allegedly abducted from his home in Mirabel in March 2017. Zaidan also was charged with trying to extort Tsouflidis's mother for $11 million.

Tsouflidis was found eight hours later in a ditch in the Sainte-Dorothée district of Laval.

