Mix of excitement and anxiety for hairdressers set to reopen

Hairdressers are looking forward to getting back to what they do, but that there are some nerves about reopening accoridng to hairdresser Peter Tiscione.

"There's a lot of anxiety. We don't know what to expect. What we really want is to make sure that, all our clients coming in, they're coming in and telling us that they don't have any symptoms. That will alleviate the situation a little bit for us. It will have us working a little bit of ease. I have to admit that most of the staff is feeling a little bit of anxiety right now," said Tiscione.

Tiscionne, who also teaches hairdressing, said it will be a very safe setup for both workers and customers in his salon, with handwashing stations, temperature checks, masks, and plastic dividers set up to keep people separate.

They're also making sure to keep up social distancing measures, cutting down their daily capacity by 50 to 60 percent, despite a high demand, to keep things as safe as possible.