Mixed bag of precipitation on its way to Quebec

A mixed bag of precipitation is expected to hit parts of Quebec Wednesday, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

The agency explains a large trough of low pressure developing over the American Prairies will hit the province starting Wednesday evening and last through to Friday.

"As this system approaches, temperatures will be much milder than they have been in the past few days," it notes.

Temperatures are expected to begin rising slowly Wednesday morning over southern Quebec, climbing above the freezing mark by dusk.

"Depending on the track of the system, which remains highly uncertain at this time, several areas could receive significant amounts of rain or snow," Environment Canada adds. "If the expected track remains, precipitation is expected to start as rain for the southernmost areas on Wednesday and gradually change to snow on Thursday evening."

The mercury is expected to climb to seven degrees Celsius by early Thursday morning -- a record for Feb. 17.

The current record high for this date is 6.8 degrees Celsius in 2011.

Montreal is also expected to see periods of steady rain throughout the day on Thursday.

That means in addition to the high temperatures, the city could also receive record rainfall in excess of 20 mm.

Thursday night, the weather system could also bring freezing rain to the province during its transition from rain to snow.

The weather agency warns that this could cause roads to be slippery across most parts of the Saint Lawrence Valley, as well as south of the river.

Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing through the weekend.