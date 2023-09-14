iHeartRadio
MLS investigating after CF Montreal player banned from amateur league


CF Montreal's Matko Miljevic, right, is challenged by Toronto FC's Deandre Kerr during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Major League Soccer is investigating the conduct of CF Montreal attacking midfielder Miljevic after he was banned for life from a Quebec amateur soccer league.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Major League Soccer is investigating the conduct of CF Montreal attacking midfielder Matko Miljevic after he was banned for life from a Quebec amateur soccer league.

Several Quebec sports media outlets reported Wednesday that Miljevic was suspended by the Quebec Calcetto Soccer League for striking another player in the face following a heated exchange.

The 22-year-old Argentine player allegedly used a false name in order to play three games in the amateur indoor league, which is a violation of his MLS contract.

“We were made aware of the situation, and there is an open investigation into this matter. Matko will not be in training until everything is resolved,” Montreal head coach Hernan Losada said Thursday.

"The people who need to make decisions will make them, but it's not for me to give my opinion while we're in the middle of an investigation."

Miljevic, who is earning more than US$500,000 this season, has struggled to break into CF Montreal's starting lineup. He has one assist in 184 minutes of play.

Montreal’s next game is Saturday against the Chicago Fire at Stade Saputo.

- With files from Simon Servant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2023. 

