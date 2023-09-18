iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

MLS terminates contract of CF Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic


CF Montreal's Matko Miljevic, right, is challenged by Toronto FC's Deandre Kerr during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Major League Soccer is investigating the conduct of CF Montreal attacking midfielder Miljevic after he was banned for life from a Quebec amateur soccer league.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Major League Soccer has terminated the contract of CF Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic.

An investigation found that he engaged in conduct detrimental to the league and violated his standard player agreement, MLS said Monday in a one-paragraph news release.

Several media outlets reported last week that Miljevic was banned for life from a Quebec amateur indoor soccer league for striking another player in the face.

The 22-year-old Argentine player allegedly used a false name in order to play three games in the league, which is a violation of his MLS contract.

Miljevic saw limited action with CF Montreal this season, recording one assist over 184 minutes.

Messages left with MLS and CF Montreal were not immediately returned.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French Sept. 18, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*