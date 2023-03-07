MNA Marie-Louise Tardif temporarily withdraws from CAQ caucus amid police investigation

An MNA from the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) who is under police investigation has temporarily withdrawn from caucus.

Marie-Louise Tardif, who represents Laviolette-Saint-Maurice, said she is stepping aside while the investigation is ongoing.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said last Thursday that its major crimes unit had opened an investigation after she allegedly threatened and intimidated a former employee. The incident is believed to have taken place at the Trois-Rivières courthouse a week earlier.

"To avoid being a distraction for my colleagues, I have chosen to withdraw from the CAQ caucus while the events are clarified," the MNA said in a statement issued by the director of communications for the whip's office.

"I would like to reassure the citizens of my riding that my team and I remain at work to advance the files. Those who know me know how much I care about my work and the interests of the people of our region."

Tardif has not been arrested and no charges have been laid.

According to the daily Le Nouvelliste, Tardif was in court because her former riding office manager is demanding $15,000 from her following her dismissal, which he considered unjustified.

The MNA is said to have told another former employee who came to testify in the case that she was going to "get off on her case."

Premier François Legault said last week that the allegations were "worrying" but added that he wanted to have a chance to speak to the MNA to get her version of events.

With files from The Canadian Press