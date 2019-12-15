Mobile app aims to reduce food waste and help consumers save on grocery bills

Reducing food waste has become a hot topic, and there is growing concern at all levels that too much quality food is finding its way to the trash bin and landfills.

Jonathan Defoy created the Foodhero mobile app that allows users to see what's on offer, what food might be approaching its best before date and how to take advantage of offers at grocery stores.

Defoy came up with the idea about three-and-a-half years ago while watching a report on food waste.

"I saw the astonishing numbers about food waste and I got kind of a Eureka!" he said.

Defoy added that if food waste were a country it would be the third-largest emitter of CO2 gas.

Since launching the app, around 200,000 users have downloaded it, and can take advantage of around 200 stores in the province.

"In terms of CO2 saved, we have seven or eight tons," said Defoy adding that around 70,000 kilos of food has stayed out of landfills, and that number is growing every day.

Defoy said the average client will easily save $2,000 per year using the app.